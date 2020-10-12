Larry Lorain Powell, 83 of West Hills, CA, died unexpectedly at his home on October 3, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1937 in Stewartsville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Edith (Green) Powell, an infant brother, his brother, Wilbur and sister­ in-law Mary Powell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Dianne Powell; his daughter Michelle Renee Speetzen of Mission Viejo, CA; three grandsons Tyler, Trent and Trevor and one granddaughter Tatum. He is also survived by his sister Linda (Wesley) Kagay and many cousins and nephews.

He was an active member of the West Valley Christian Church in West Hills, CA.

Larry graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and Northern Colorado University. He began his teaching career in Mingo, Iowa in 1958. During the Vietnam conflict he served in the United States Air Force with the 108th Tactical Fighter Squardron in Chaumont, France. After his service he taught in Missouri for 2 years and then to Los Angeles Unified Schools. He spent 39 years in public education retiring in 1997 after spending 33 years in Los Angeles. In 1976, The Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge, PA honored him as an American Leader for Responsible Citizenship.

First and foremost, Larry was a family man. He loved his family profoundly. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was the happiest when his family surrounded him; his devotion to his family was the foundation of his actions - the cornerstone that defined and shaped his life. He will be missed by all that knew him especially his loving family

When Tomorrow starts with out me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; In Heaven far above, And that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heavens’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me “Welsome Home.” So When Tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

Celebration of Larry' s life will beheld on October 22, 2020 at 4 PM at the West Valley Christian Church in West Hills, CA. Inurnment at a later date at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com