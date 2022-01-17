Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry M. Kallauner, 78

Larry M. Kallauner, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:04 PM

Larry M. Kallauner, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He was born November 15, 1943 in St. Joseph to Bennie and Elaine (Hanks) Kallauner.
Larry graduated from Central High School in 1961, then attended St. Joseph Junior College for two years. After marrying Evelyn Mullins on August 17, 1963, he transferred to Northwest Missouri State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1966. He then taught in Fort Madison, Iowa, for eight years, during which time he started pursuing his master’s degree in education. The family moved back to St. Joseph in 1974 when Larry took over the family business. After selling the business, he returned to Northwest, where he completed his master’s in administration while also earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He taught in Elwood, Kansas, later becoming principal before retiring in May 2009. He continued to teach in retirement by volunteering to help students learn to read.
He loved playing tennis, walking outside and birdwatching daily. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Laniss and Randy Kallauner.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Evelyn; daughter, Reyna Kallauner; son, Devin Kallauner (Katie); grandchildren, Jocelynn and Shelby Kallauner; brother, Lynn; sister-in-law, Linda Horsman (David); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories