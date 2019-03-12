Larry Marrs, 83, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of St. Joseph, MO

Obituary

Larry Marrs

1935-2019

Larry Marrs, beloved child of Christ, 83, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on March 3, 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Larry was born to Lawrence and Vera Marrs on December 6, 1935 in Falls City, Nebraska.

Larry was born in Nebraska and was raised and grew up in Missouri. He met and married Charlotte Ruth Evans in 1959. The couple just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 25, 2019.

Larry attended Northwest Missouri State College where he received his bachelor’s degree, then continued his education at the University of Missouri and achieved his master’s degree. He taught in all three public high schools in St. Joseph, MO for 32 years before transferring to the St. Joseph Christian School for 10 years. He taught accounting and computers.

Larry had a servant's heart and loved in a quiet way that had a lasting impact. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and building. If the family had a project, he would be right there helping. He took an interest in photography and liked taking pictures of the outdoors and nature. In his later years, he spent his time recording the memories of his life and loved ones in videos that will be cherished for generations. He was the strength and rock of the family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte; children, Lance Marrs and his wife, Annette, Larea Warden and her husband, Steve, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, siblings, Jerry Marrs and his wife, Kathi, and Linda Alley and her husband, Ron.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and great granddaughter.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Larry’s name to either Compassion International (www.compassion.com) or St. Joseph's Pregnancy Resource Center.