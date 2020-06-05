Larry Muff

1944-2020

Larry Muff, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was born January 9, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John “Jacob” Muff and Bertha (Libby) Roades.

Larry married Judith Frizell on February 1, 1962.

He was a laborer at Wire Rope for over forty years.

Larry loved to fish the Missouri River and is now reunited with his fishing partner, Joe Rivera. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting with his friend, Sharon Ray.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Carl Roades; brother, Roger Muff; son-in-law, Ronald Klein.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Jody Klein; son, Jeffrey Muff (Tracy); sister, Shirley Poage; grandchildren, Jacob and Zackery Muff, Landon and Ashtyn Klein, extended family and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.