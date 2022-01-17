Clear
Larry "Pete" Ray McClain 55, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born July 26, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Joann Rollett, and father, Larry Gann, and brother, Kevin Gann. Survivors include: children, Jessica, Riley, Kylie, and Mylee McClain, step father, James Rollett, brothers, Brian and James McClain, Larry (Paula) Gann, and Wayne (Joanne) Gann, sisters, Teresa (Howdy) Griggs, and Misty (Joshua) Pritchett, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Thursday with funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Larry McClain Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online on his obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

