Larry Piper, 86

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:31 PM

Larry Piper, 86, of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Phoenix, AZ,, passed away October 14, 2021. Larry was born July 1, 1935 in Shenandoah, Iowa.

He was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO with a Bachelor's in Education. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Larry lived most of his life in Phoenix, Arizona where he was the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Library for the City of Phoenix.

He was a tennis pro and played a doubles match against Rod Laver - Australian Champion tennis player and was the founder of Wheelchair Tennis for the City of Phoenix, which is still going on today.

Survivors include his daughter Vicki Lynn Rivas; brother Rodney Piper; grandchildren, Shawn, Brittany, Deidre, Joey, and Nick; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a son Steve Piper.

Larry loved his family and was a great father to his children. He loved to travel, loved playing tennis, and gardening. He was a lifelong Chiefs fan and loved the Phoenix Suns. His dogs that he had throughout his life were his greatest love, especially Angel and Patches.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation or to Autism Foundation.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

