Larry R. Gilbert 74

Larry R. Gilbert 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:27 PM

Larry R. Gilbert 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 9, 1946 in Paris, TX, son of the late Evelyn and Lloyd Gilbert. He graduated from Turner High School, Carrollton, TX, and he worked at Siemans Mattress Factory, the School District in Carrollton, TX, and he was a Security Guard at the Millwood Golf Course in Ashdown, Ark. He was a lifelong wrestling fan, and an avid Chiefs fan, and he also enjoyed word search. He was a member of Faith United Baptist Church. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, step dad, Clevis Wright, and a sister, Patsy Bowman. He married Shirley Burden on September 1, 2000, and she survives of the home, additional survivors include: sons, Randy Gilbert, Palestine, TX, Jeff Gilbert, Atlanta, TX, step son, Rodney Burden, Denton, TX, sister, Beverly Polley, Currant, TX, 1 grandson, 9 granddaughters, 7 great grandsons, 5 great granddaughters, brother in law & sister in law, Garry & Rose Marsh, St. Joseph, MO, and brother in Law, Gary Chambers of CA.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday April 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Vaughn Memorial Cemetery, Gilmore, Oklahoma.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
