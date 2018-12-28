Larry R. Jones July 29, 1937 - December 28, 2018

Larry Raymond Jones, 81, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed from this life on Friday, December 28, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle with cancer since June 2017, maintaining an uplifting attitude throughout. He was born on the family farm, next to his current home to Ray and Martha (Adkins) Jones, on July 29, 1937, he was the youngest of 4 children.

He graduated from Elmo High School, Elmo, MO in 1956. He lived in Kansas City from 1956 to 1959, working as a mechanic for TWA. He returned to the family farm in 1959, joining his Dad farming. He continued farming with his sons until his illness. He was also a Rainbow salesman and distributor for 32 years, to which he enjoyed visiting and witnessing for the Lord. Larry never knew a stranger.

He was a past member of the Elmo Lions Club. He served as a board member of the West Nodaway R-I School District. He has been an active member of the IAMO Telephone Board for 42 years until his death, serving as president for 14 of those years.

He was baptized into the Clearmont Baptist Church in 1974. He was a member of the Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, IA.

Larry served the Lord going on 2 different missionary trips. In 1978, to India and in 1980, to Nigeria. He preached and taught God’s Salvation around the world.

He married Karen Clayton on July 15, 1989, in Clarinda, IA. To this union 2 children were born, Kolton and Kassondra.

Larry and Karen enjoyed traveling to Colorado, especially to visit his sisters and family. They enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds, deer and squirrels from their porch.

Larry is survived by his wife Karen, of the home. Sons, Kyle (Kathie) Jones, Clearmont, Kim Jones, Elmo, Kolton (Brianna) Jones, Burlington Junction; daughters, Kristine (Richard) Barclay, Clearmont, and Kassondra Jones, of Burlington Junction; brother, Dwain (Mary Bell) Jones, Liberty, MO; sister, Shirley (Roland) Ray, Denver, CO; mother in law, Joyce Clayton, Braddyville, IA; brother in law, John (Lani) Clayton, Burlington Junction, MO; sister in law, Rhonda Baker, West Des Moines, IA; grandsons, Kolby, Korbin, Sage, Daegan, and Kyson Jones, Aidan Fast and Kenneth Barclay; great grandson Mason Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Alexander; brother in law, Jim Alexander; nephew, Steve Alexander; and his father in law, Lowell Clayton.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday January 1, 2019, at the Clearmont Baptist Church. The burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, on Monday, December 31, 2018, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses, or the Burlington Junction Fire and Rescue Unit.