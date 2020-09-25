Clear
Larry Ray, 78

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Larry Ray
1941-2020

Larry Ray, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was born October 23, 1941 in St. James, Missouri to Jesse James and Della Mae (Bowman) Ray.
Larry joined the United States Army after high school. He learned to play pool while in the service.
In 1970, Larry started his own business, Larry Ray Carpet and Linoleum, retiring in 2012.
He loved playing cards and pool, restoring antique cars, and making people laugh. Larry never knew a stranger and always spoke his mind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother of his children, Barbara (Van Meter) Ray.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Cox (Greg), son, Steve Ray (Jana); 6 grandchildren, GC Cox (Rylee), Austin Cox (Rachel), Tyler Thompson, Jack, Sam and Sarah Ray; 2 great-grandchildren, Gage and Ava Cox; sister, Abby Landgraf (Bill); brother, Bud Ray; former wife, Brenda Ray, several extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Please consider a donation to Leavenworth Eastern Kansas VA at www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

