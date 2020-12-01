Larry Ray Bredehoft, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
He was born April 15, 1953 to Vernon and Ellen (Flandermeyer) Bredehoft in Marshall, Missouri.
Larry was an automotive mechanic.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:56 PM
