Larry Ray Bredehoft, 67

Larry Ray Bredehoft, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:56 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

He was born April 15, 1953 to Vernon and Ellen (Flandermeyer) Bredehoft in Marshall, Missouri.
Larry was an automotive mechanic.
