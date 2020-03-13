Larry Scott Beets Sr. 70, of Smithville, MO passed away on March 12th after battling ALS.

Larry was born the son of John and Mary Beets on November 28th, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is proceeded in death by both his parents and his youngest sister Kathy Whitley. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sheila Habiger Beets; daughter Tamara Mitchell (Jim); sons Larry Jr. (Becky), Jason (Crystal), Jacob (Shannon); step daughter Jessica; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 brother John Jr. ( Sandy); 1 sister Julie Musgrave (Jack).

Larry started working and fathering at a very young age. Larry worked as a self employed siding contractor for 34 years. Running his own business he also employed all 3 of his sons. Larry enjoyed working outside at his home, hunting, canoeing and watching all sports. He really enjoyed playing fantasy football and having barbecues with all his children on football Sundays. Larry loved spending his spare time with his family and his dogs Buckwheat and Oreo.

Visitation 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.