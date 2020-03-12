Clear

Larry Steven Bowman, 62

Visitation: Sunday, March 15th, 2020 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Larry Steven Bowman
1957-2020

Larry Steven Bowman, 62, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born August 11, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Larry enjoyed playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Jo Glidewell; sister, Deborah Riley.
Survivors include son, Steven Bumstead; father, Larry Bowman; siblings, Jeffrey Allen, Melissa Williamson, Mark Allen; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

