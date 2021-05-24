Larry Studer, 75, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.

Larry was born on June 14, 1945 in Wathena, Kansas to Pete and Catherine (Fahey) Studer Jr.

Larry was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas. He worked and retired from Heartland Hospital. Larry always had a smile on his face, whether it being seeing family and friends or his love for animals. He enjoyed working in his garden and mowing the lawn and just being outdoors enjoying nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Studer.

Survivors: brothers, John Studer, Wathena, Kansas, Tony Studer (Shelley), Wathena, Kansas and

Bob Studer (Wendy) St. Joseph, Missouri

Sisters, Marilyn Perry, St. Joseph, Missouri, Cathy Coy (Vernie), Wathena, Kansas and Janice Studer, Wathena, Kansas. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Monday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Wathena EMS or the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Renovation Fund.