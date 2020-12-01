Clear
Larry W. Milliken, 64

Larry W. Milliken, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.


He was born April 27, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Andrew and Neva (Lollar) Milliken.
Larry married Cheryl McCann October 22, 1977. She survives of the home.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1974. Larry worked for Hillyard Industries for 26 years, then later Milliken’s Lawn and Landscaping.
He grew up in the north end of St. Joseph for 64 years. He always liked to go for car rides around the town and enjoyed spending time with his family. Larry was an avid Chiefs fan and would always call everybody to say, “Did you see that play?”. He was a very hard-working man. We love you dad, brother and papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Michael Parks.
Additional survivors include children, Michelle Teater (Jeff), Jeff Milliken, Travis Milliken, Chelsea Parks, Lindsey Davis (Troy), Colby Milliken (Katie Phillips), Dakota Milliken (Kaeli), Brandon, Jadon and Ryan Milliken; 20 grandchildren; brother, James Milliken (Lisa); nephew, CJ; nieces, Kylie and Rylie..
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Larry’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

