Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry Wayne Garrett March 24, 1945 - February 14, 2019

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Central Christian Church, Pastor Pete Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with military honors will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Larry Wayne Garrett, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Central Christian Church, Pastor Pete Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with military honors will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday. 3-5 inches of snow expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events