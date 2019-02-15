Larry Wayne Garrett March 24, 1945 - February 14, 2019

Larry Wayne Garrett, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Central Christian Church, Pastor Pete Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with military honors will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association.
