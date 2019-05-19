Larry Weigum, Sr. April 7, 1938 - May 19, 2019

Larry Weigum, Sr. 81, of St. Joseph, MO, died May 19, 2019. Larry was born April 7, 1938, in Lodi, CA, to Arthur and Pauline (Hessler) Weigum.

Larry served in the California Army National Guard from 1959 - 1965. Prior to retirement he was supervisor of quality control for Silgan Container Corporation; retiring in 2004.

He married Virginia Ferraro on August 27, 1960 and they celebrated 58 and a half years of marriage.

Larry was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Moila Shrine, member of the Northwest Missouri Model A Club. He was an avid golfer and was previously a Boy Scout Leader.

Survivors include his wife Virginia; two sons, Larry Weigum, Jr. (Julie); Greg Weigum (Laura); five grandchildren, Lance Weigum (Maria) ; Kevin Weigum (Casie); Kristen Heimann (Dan); Michael Weigum; Christopher Weigum; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Diana; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Shriner's Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, one hour prior to services at the church.