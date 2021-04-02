Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Laura Frances Hart, 33

Laura Frances Hart passed away on March 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her early death provided organ donation and life to other individuals.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 2:04 PM

Laura Frances Hart passed away on March 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her early death provided organ donation and life to other individuals.
She was born in Garden City, Kansas on September 1, 1987, and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1990. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Hart, and is survived by her brother, Andrew, of San Francisco; her mother, Susan; and beloved children, Gabriella and Matias of Baraboo.
Laura’s beautiful smile will always be remembered.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on April 7, 2021 at Hope Reformed Church, 612 Ontario Avenue, Sheboygan, WI. Pastor Bill Te Winkle will be officiating. Face coverings are required in the church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories