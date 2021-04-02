Laura Frances Hart, 33

Laura Frances Hart passed away on March 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her early death provided organ donation and life to other individuals.
She was born in Garden City, Kansas on September 1, 1987, and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1990. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Hart, and is survived by her brother, Andrew, of San Francisco; her mother, Susan; and beloved children, Gabriella and Matias of Baraboo.
Laura’s beautiful smile will always be remembered.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on April 7, 2021 at Hope Reformed Church, 612 Ontario Avenue, Sheboygan, WI. Pastor Bill Te Winkle will be officiating. Face coverings are required in the church.
