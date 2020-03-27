Laura Jane Richardson, 63

Laura Richardson

1957-2020

Stewartsville, MO…..Laura Jane Richardson, age 63, was born January 6, 1957 in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Darwin and Bette (Logsdon) Tobin and passed away March 24, 2020.

Laura and Bob Richardson were united in marriage Feb 29, 2012. They traveled over the road trucking together for several years. Laura loved animals of all kinds, shapes and colors. She was very supportive of Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph. Laura was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher, Aunt and uncle Charles and Willa Logsdon. As well as many other friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; three children, Charles Beau Sutton, Des Moines, IA, Tobin Sutton (Kaylena), Lenox, IA, and Jessica Sutton, Greenfield, IA; two step children, Kate and Tyler Richardson; sister, Natalie Tobin (Michael Williams), Des Moines, IA; and ten grandchildren, Hank, Tony, Adam, Ava, Beau, Mason, Natalie, Alexis, Jackson, and Dominik.

Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com