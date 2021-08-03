Laura Margaret Bowen, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.

She was born August 8, 1921 in Bolckow, Missouri to John and Blanche (Wallace) Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sam, JR, and Wally Carpenter; husband, Lowell K. Bowen; daughter, Kathleen Staples and husband, Al; daughter-in-law, Karen Bowen.

Survivors include son, Wallace Bowen of Kimberling City, MO and daughter, Beverly Wedlock Daugherty and her husband, Carl, of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Nathan Wedlock and wife, Emily, of Richmond, VA;, Ian Wedlock and wife, Candace, of Sevierville, TN, Shannon Copeland and husband, Justin, of St. Joseph, MO, Wes Bowen and wife, Megan, of Springfield, MO, Josh Bowen and wife, Stephanie, of Olathe, KS, Geoff Staples and wife, Serena, of Sequim, WA; sister-in-law, Diane Carpenter of Rock Port, MO; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura was a 1938 graduate of Bolckow High School. She attended two years of junior college in St. Joseph and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in administration from Northwest Missouri State University. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

Laura’s favorite thing to do was to serve in her church. She delivered the Sunday School message to nursing home and children’s mental health facilities for many years. She and her husband were both deacons at the church and served in many capacities. When her children were grown and her in-laws which lived with them had passed, she finished her teaching degrees and taught 4th grade at Hawthorne Elementary School until she retired.

She continued tutoring students in her home until she was in her 80s. She also housed numerous foreign students while they attended Missouri Western. She decided to start a Christmas decorating business after retirement, which gave her an outlet for the creative side of her. She moved into Vintage Park Assisted Living at the age of 84 and remained there until 2019. She considered any place she found herself to be a place where the Lord had placed her to serve others. She started card games after dinner for residents and played dominoes until she was 97. She was an extremely generous person and loved leaving candy and goodies outside of her room for anyone passing by. She continued loving to play with all of her great-grandchildren that lived in town, teaching them new skills – even sewing. She loved to sing the Baptist hymns and listen as often as possible. Her favorite was “I Come to the Garden Alone,” which appropriately was the last song she listened to.

She has left a legacy of service and generosity that will be passed on for generations. She will be missed.

At Laura’s request, there will be no funeral. Donations in her honor can be made to Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph.