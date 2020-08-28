Clear
Laura Mitchell, 50

Visitation: Monday, August 31st, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:01 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Laura Mitchell, 50, of Gower, MO passed away, August 25, 2020.

She was born on April 7, 1970 to Billy Gene and Barbara Kay (Thomas) Mitchell in Kansas City, Kansas. Laura grew up in Gower and graduated from East Buchanan High School.

Laura worked as an LPN at the Gower Convalescent Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed fishing, backroad cruising, traveling and road trips. Most of all, she was a faithful mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Laura is survived by her children, Stephanie (Matt) Drowns, Kevin Robbins and David (Brittany) Robbins; grandchildren, Kaylee, Layne, and Mia; her children’s father, Mike Robbins; brothers Tom (Ruth) Mitchell and Jim Mitchell; sister, Janet (Vern) Buschmeyer; companion, Les Sloan; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, MO.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial: Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, MO.

Donations may be made to the cemetery.

