Laura Rose Nunn, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on December 19,2021 in St Joseph.

She was born on April 20, 1927 in St Joseph, Missouri, to Harry and Helen (Weiss) Wallace. Laura Rose graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, MO.

She loved her winters in Zapata, TX where she had the opportunities to fulfill her hobbies of

quilting, sewing and crocheting. She also had a passion for travel, where her and her husband, Pat, visited

numerous foreign countries and much of the continental United States.

She had a successful career with Kmart Corporation and retired in 1988.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, her daughter, Kathy Nunn, and her siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd (Pat) Nunn of the home. two daughters, Patricia (Reed) Klein of Conroe, TX; Helen (Cliff) Means of Platte City, MO; two grandchildren, Eric Means of Greenville SC; and Laura Means of

Parkville, MO; two great grandchildren, Amelia Rose Means and Georgia Ann Means.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, December 27, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour to the service. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.