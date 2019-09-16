Laura Springs, 82, of St. Joseph, MO

Laura's Obituary

Laura Springs

1937-2019

Laura Springs, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away September 16, 2019 after a brief illness.

Laura was born on May 30, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Arthur W. and Thelma B. (Taylor) Kunzelmann. She was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette High School and worked as a clerk for Prudential Insurance Company for more than 30 years.

Laura worked in the family bakery/grocery store, Kunzelmann's, growing up. She also played the accordion at local celebrations with her sister Arlene and friend Roberta Dean. She enjoyed cooking and needle work. Laura's family was the brightest joy and love in her life, and she was very devoted to her daughter and two grandchildren.

Laura married James "Jimmy" Springs on January 19, 1964. He passed away on February 21, 2012.

Surviving family: daughter Lori Buhman (Todd); grandchildren Taylor Buhman and Brynna Buhman; sister Arlene McCammon; sister-in-law Erma Peery; brother-in-law Fred Springs (Lucy); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment following the service at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.