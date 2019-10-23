Clear
Laura Watson 59, St. Joseph, Missouri

Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time

Laura's Obituary
Laura Watson 59, St. Joseph, Missouri died Sunday October 20, 2019 in St. Joseph. Born May 31, 1960, Kansas City, Preceded in death by parents: Charles & Ollie Wilson. Survivors include husband, JD Watson, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Jessica, and Cassandra, son, John Dunn, brother, Charles Harris. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. NJ scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Laura Watson Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

