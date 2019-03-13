Laurie Ann Feeback July 16, 1962 - March 13, 2019

Laurie Ann Feeback 56, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born July 16, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Edna & Gerald Norton. She graduated from Benton High School and the Job Core. She was a homemaker. Laurie was known as a very positive person who had and infectious positive outlook on life, she was really great to be around. She also loved to cook, listen to music, being outside, but most especially she loved spending time with her grandson ZY. Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Dowell, father, Gerald Norton, step mother Sandy Norton, and brother, Jerry Norton. Survivors include: companion, Darren Moutray, sons, Ryan Lankford (Bailey Marriott), St. Joseph, MO, and Travis Feeback of Iowa, sisters, Melinda (Jeff) Magers, St. Joseph, MO, Becky (Curtis) McCumber, Savannah, MO, Rhonda (Kenny) Helsel, St. Joseph, MO, Carol (Greg) Dunigan and Cathy Dowell both of Hawaii, and grandson, Zy Lankford. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, A Celebration of life will follow starting at 2:00 pm Saturday also at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Laurie Ann Feeback Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com