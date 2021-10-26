Laurie Kay Walser, 57, of Cameron, passed away October 23, 2021. Laurie was born December 2, 1963 in Des Moines, IA to Joseph L. and Carol E. (Williams) Orr.

Laurie was a 1982 graduate of Cameron High School, and attended Missouri Western State College. She was a caregiver at Cameron Group Home, and worked for the Cameron News Paper. She was a member of Cameron United Methodist Church.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Julie Slater.

She is survived by her sons, Shaun Walser, Cameron, and Scott Walser, Cameron.

Private graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.