Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Laurie Kay Walser, 57

Laurie Kay Walser, 57, of Cameron, passed away October 23, 2021.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:21 PM

Laurie Kay Walser, 57, of Cameron, passed away October 23, 2021. Laurie was born December 2, 1963 in Des Moines, IA to Joseph L. and Carol E. (Williams) Orr.

Laurie was a 1982 graduate of Cameron High School, and attended Missouri Western State College. She was a caregiver at Cameron Group Home, and worked for the Cameron News Paper. She was a member of Cameron United Methodist Church.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Julie Slater.

She is survived by her sons, Shaun Walser, Cameron, and Scott Walser, Cameron.

Private graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories