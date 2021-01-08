Laurie Lynn Farrell, 58

Laurie Lynn Farrell, of St. Joseph, 58, formerly of Denver, Colorado and New York City, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Wednesday December 16, 2020. She was born October 12th, 1962, in New York to James H Farrell and Kathlyn Gail (Shannon) Farrell. Laurie was a talented artist and received a Bachelors degree from New York School of Fine Art. She was currently working as a Designer for the St. Joseph News-Press. She was previously employed with Roderick Sign Company as a Graphic Designer. She loved her family and friends and took pride in her 20 years of sobriety and her work with the Alcoholics Anonymous community. Laurie was preceded in death by her Mother Kathlyn who died in 1980. Survivors include: her Father James H Farrell, her Step Mother Pamela (Crockett) Farrell; her siblings; Lee Ann Farrell, James Patrick Farrell, Daniel Joseph Farrell, Thomas David Farrell, Chad Eugene Brown and Kimberly Gail Farrell; several aunts, uncles, cousins; two nieces and two nephews, three grand-nephews and two grand-nieces; and too many friends to count. She was especially close to her Aunt Edie. Her cats Penny and Brody will especially miss Laurie. Due to COVID-19 concerns no visitation or services are currently scheduled. Memorials may be made on the website to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the local shelter. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and guest book at www.ruppfuneral.com