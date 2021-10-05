Laverne Rutherford, 64, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2021.

He was born February 7, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Phillip Laverne Rutherford, Sr. and Annie (Noble) Rutherford.

Laverne was a row-crop farmer in Andrew County most of his life.

He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, racing go-karts with his sons, and watching his sons’ football games. He loved animals and they were a big part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sons, Levi, Garrett, and Miles (Elijah) Rutherford; grandchildren, Aeriel, Gunnar, Kemper, Taelin, McKenna, McKinley, Lillie, Trestin, Ava, and Thatcher; his former wife, Dana Lance; other extended family members and friends.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.