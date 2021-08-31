Lawrence Allen Newberry 74, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home. He was born March 8, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Velma (McDowell) and Thurman Newberry Sr. Lawrence served in the Army for three years, and he is a veteran of the Viet Nam War, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He retired from the Western Regional Diagnostic Correction Center as a Corrections Officer in 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, drawing, and he was a Christian. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, his life long hunting and fishing partner and best friend and son Donovan Newberry, two brothers, Thurman Jr and George Newberry, two sisters, Jane Orth and Kay Woolard, adopted dad, Bill McDowell, and granddaughter, Madison Walker. Survivors include, wife, Susan Newberry of the home, 5 children: Kathy (Burke) Stephens, Amazonia, MO, John Taylor, St. Joseph, Leslie (Loren) Crum, Osborn, MO, Georgia (Andrew) Schweder, Julie Johnston, and favorite daughter Molly (Jesse) Helton, all of St. Joseph, MO., siblings: Robert (Gale) Newberry, Helen (Bob) Nelson, Sue (Chuck) Grable, Neva Helfery, adopted brothers and sisters: Terri (Gail) McDowell, Brenda (Mike) Skala, Pam Soriano, Rodney (Rema) McDowell, adopted mom, Barbara McDowell, sister in law, Sitha (Jim) Brinegar, special aunt, Dorothy Potts, and best friends, Velsey & Heather Sandlin, and Debbie Gromowski, and his favorite red head and companion Bug, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Floyd Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery.