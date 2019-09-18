Lawrence Edward Swafford, 84, St Joseph, MO

Lawrence Edward Swafford, better known as "Ed", passed in peace on September 18, 2019 at the ripe old age of 84.

Ed was born in St. Joseph to Benjamin and Christina Swafford and remained a lifelong resident. He had five siblings: Thomas, Robert, Marjorie, Mary Jane and Gerald. His parents and siblings all preceded him in death. Ed had two sons from a previous marriage, Gregory and John (deceased).

Ed served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Gregory-DD802 and he then served in the Army.

Ed married Mary Pawling (Premis) in 1981 and enjoyed 38 years of marriage. He welcomed the addition of two step-daughters, Toni Stephan (Pawling) and Tami Bowers (Pawling). He and Mary also enjoyed the company of many pets over the years and Ed had a very special bond with their chocolate Labrador, Toby-Jo.

Ed spent his working years as a car salesman and a truck driver. His personal interests and hobbies were numerous...working with cars, driving, reading history and geography, watching sports, music (some of his favorites were Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles and The Blues Brothers), Arizona and playing blackjack. He loved talking with people and he always had a story to tell. Most notably, he will be remembered for his humorous sayings and quick-wit.

Survivors: Wife Mary, step-daughters Toni Stephan (Jim), Tami Bowers (Ron), son Gregory. Several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

Ed was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel and there will be no services.

The family suggests memorial donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph or Mosaic Hospice.

(Memories of Ed can be shared on-line at www.heatonbowmansmith.com)