Lawrence Joseph Burns, 95

Visitation: Monday, August 3rd, 2020 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, August 3rd, 2020 11:00 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lawrence Joseph Burns passed away in his home July 27th, 2020. "Larry" was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, born to parents George and Elizabeth (Danaher) Burns in June of 1925. He attended St. Francis Xavier grade school and Christian Brothers High School before joining the Navy in World War II. He served as a gunner in a PBY torpedo bomber in the then famous "Black Cats of the South Pacific" squadrons.

Larry worked at Armour's packing house after the war and remained a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish. He was married to his wife Joyce for 56 years before she passed away in 2013. He was an avid fisherman and never passed up the chance to sit in on a poker game with friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, brothers Norman, Quentin, George and Charles, and sisters Jean Thomas and Teresa Mann, and grandson David Lee Burns.

He is survived by his brother Martin and sons Brian Geoffrey and David Andrew Burns (wife, Jennifer).

The family will receive friends 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary and Prayer Service to follow the visitation in our chapel.

The family extends its deepest appreciation to the staff at Freudenthal Hospice Care and personal caregivers who provided vital support at his home over the last few months of his life.

The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph.

