Lawrence "Larry" Edward Wolfe 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph, MO. He was born June 22, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Mary and Ferris Wolfe. He worked at Western Dairy, Seitz, Monfort Pork, and he also owned & operated Hadley Bar III Cafe in the Stockyards Exchange Building. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, working in his garden, and helping people. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Wolfe, his parents, five brothers and five sisters. Survivors include: daughters, Deola Wolfe, Sheryl Wolfe (Larry), and Beth (Tom) Fletcher, sons, Theodore (Rosanne) Wolfe, Mark Wolfe, and Jack (Debbie) Wolfe, grandchildren: Olivia Wolfe, Susan Sexton, Amanda Ross, Misty Parker, Michael Weiser & Megan Weiser, Justin, Jordan, Ted, Jim, Jeremiah, and Brent Wolfe, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. Paul Lutheran.