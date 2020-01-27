Lawrence "Larry" Veatch, 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. Joseph following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Larry was born on July 10, 1941 in Davenport, IA, to the late Robert and Lavon Veatch.

After moving to St. Joseph, he attended Christian Brothers High School.

Larry married Sharon Honeycutt in St. Joseph on December 10, 1960. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Larry spent his 40 year career as an iron worker and was a member of the Iron workers Local # 10.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Larry enjoyed several years of spending time with family at Big Lake.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by his infant sister; Margaret, and his in-laws, who were like parents to him, Johnny and Ruth Honeycutt.

Survivors include daughters; Kimberly (Rick) Mulvaney of Springfield, Mo, Lisa (Mick) McCreary of Gower, Mo, Tammy (Roger) Gleaves of St. Joseph, M0, son; Chris (Andrea) Veatch of Gower, Mo, grandchildren; Chad, Stephen and Michelle Blakley, Matthew Gleaves, Madison and Parker McCreary, Barrett and Blane Veatch, great-grandchildren; Jaron and Jaiden Blakley and Blakely Gleaves.

Prayer service 10:00 AM, Tuesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM, Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.