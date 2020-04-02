Lawrence N. Thornton

1927 – 2020

Cameron, MO- Lawrence “Larry” Thornton, 92, passed away March 31, 2020 at a health care facility in Cameron. Larry was born July 23, 1927 to Lawrence N. Sr. and Elta (Betts) Thornton in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Larry served in the US Navy during WWII on the troop transport ship USS Harris. After serving our country, he was self-employed as an Auto Body Repairman in Bend, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Lavonne.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, Jean (David) Jones, Yakima, WA; Jenny (Arlin) Fratzke, Stevensville, MT; step son, Larry (Susan) Hall, St. Joseph, MO. and numerous step grandchildren.

