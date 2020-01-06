Clear

Lawrence Samuel Bruce, 81

Visitation: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. 307 South 6th Street, Savannah, MO 64485. Military Honors: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force and The American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard on the grounds of the funeral home. Inurnment: A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, MO.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lawrence Samuel Bruce, 81 of Savannah, MO, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

He was born on February 26, 1938 in Red Oak IA to the late Edwin and Katherine (Shaub) Bruce.

He married Florena Mae Perdue in Council Bluffs, IA, on August 4, 1956. She survives him of the home.

Lawrence spent his career with the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Master Sergeant.

Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Lawrence is survived by sons; Terry (Helen) Bruce and Larry (Terri) Bruce, grandchildren; Sarah (Chris) Thompson, David Bruce, Michelle (Albert) Moran, and Melissa (John) Ebling, great-grandchildren; Walker and William Thompson, Isabelle and Clarabelle Ebling, Anaiah Arredondo, Madilynn Moran, and brother; Raymond Bruce.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Full Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard at 7:00 PM on the grounds of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the Mission House Covenant Community.

Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
