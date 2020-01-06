Lawrence Samuel Bruce, 81 of Savannah, MO, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

He was born on February 26, 1938 in Red Oak IA to the late Edwin and Katherine (Shaub) Bruce.

He married Florena Mae Perdue in Council Bluffs, IA, on August 4, 1956. She survives him of the home.

Lawrence spent his career with the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Master Sergeant.

Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Lawrence is survived by sons; Terry (Helen) Bruce and Larry (Terri) Bruce, grandchildren; Sarah (Chris) Thompson, David Bruce, Michelle (Albert) Moran, and Melissa (John) Ebling, great-grandchildren; Walker and William Thompson, Isabelle and Clarabelle Ebling, Anaiah Arredondo, Madilynn Moran, and brother; Raymond Bruce.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Full Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard at 7:00 PM on the grounds of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the Mission House Covenant Community.