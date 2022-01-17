Lawrence W. “Larry” Bridges, 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

He was born in Worth, Missouri, on October 31, 1926, to Daniel and Sybil (Wilson) Bridges. Larry graduated from Grant City High School in 1944.

On August 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Rosalee Grace at First Baptist Church in Maryville, Missouri.

Larry was a veteran of WWII. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force from 1954-1965. He worked for NCR Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, from 1965-1993. Following his retirement from NCR, he and Rosalee lived in Broomfield, Colorado, until they moved to St. Joseph in 2017. Larry was a member of Kirkmont Presbyterian Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. He attended Grace Calvary Chapel after moving to St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Agnes M. Bridges and Marjory Bridges Doane.

Larry is survived by his wife Rosalee, of the home; son Steven Bridges and wife Suzan of Buford, Georgia; and niece, Dru Ann Adam and husband David of Smithville, Missouri.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Freudenthal Hospice for their excellent care during the past few months.

There will be no services. A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at the Kidwell Cemetery near Martinsville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Freudenthal Hospice, 2425 N. Woodbine Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.