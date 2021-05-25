LeRoy Edward Goucan 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Cameron Veterans Home. LeRoy was born September 6, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Angelina and Manaila Goucan. He graduated from Benton High School and St. Joseph Junior College. On August 16, 1947, he married Kathryn "Katie" Plakito. LeRoy served in the United States Marine Corp, and is a veteran of WWII, primarily in the Pacific Theatre, serving at Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands, Guam Island, Marianas Islands, Iwo Jima, and the Volcano Islands. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on July 23, 1944 on Guam. LeRoy worked as a Meat Inspector for the USDA, and in his free time he enjoyed woodworking. LeRoy was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by wife, Kathryn Goucan, his daughter, Carol Novak, and his parents. Survivors include: four daughters, Maria "Kathy" Jordan, St. Joseph, MO, Linda Skaith, Lee's Summit, MO, Patty (Greg) Laster, McKinney, TX, Theresa (Taufiek) Alhadi, Dearborn, MI, and 6 grandchildren: Kyle and Logan Novak, Ian and Olivia Laster, and Nadia and John Alhadi.

The family will receive friends 10 AM Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, graveside funeral services with full military honors will be conducted at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund.