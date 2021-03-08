Lansing, Kansas LeRoy F. Sharp, 87, of Lansing, Kansas formerly of Troy, Kansas went home to Heaven Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.

LeRoy was born on November 21, 1933 in Troy, Kansas to Kemper and Violet Irene (Edson) Sharp. He worked as a telephone engineer for United Telephone, Council Grove and retired from Tri-County Telephone in 2005.

He attended the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas

LeRoy married Phyllis Snodgrass on May 29, 1955 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry and Lawrence Sharp, sisters, Betty Snodgrass, Carol Williams.

Additional survivors include his children: Deborah Eidson (Dudley) of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Douglas Sharp (Sue) of Tolono, Illinois

David Sharp (Lela) of Caldwell, Kansas

Deanne Bergman (Robert) of Leavenworth, Kansas

Dana Sharp (Brenda) of Ft. Morgan, Colorado

16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Siblings; Melvin Sharp (Janice) and Ronnie Sharp (Gladys) both of Troy, Kansas

Pat Weber of Holton, Kansas

Joyce Gray (Cary) of Liberty, Missouri

Funeral: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – 10:00 A.M.

At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6-8 at the church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas after 9 AM Tuesday.

Interment: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: American Diabetes Association c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087