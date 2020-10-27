Clear
LeRoy L. Hausman, 91

Service: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Christ Episcopal Church.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

LeRoy L. Hausman, 91, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born March 11, 1929, in St. Joseph to Edward J. and Agnes J. (Nold) Hausman.
LeRoy married Gladise V. “Terri” Hamilton on February 4, 1949. She survives of the home.
He was an electrician and farmer. He was a member of the IBEW and was proud to recently receive his 70-year pin. He also was active in the Christ Episcopal Church Men’s Group and the Clarksdale Lions Club.
LeRoy was an avid fisherman and card player, who also enjoyed gardening and loved farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and a grandchild, Ridgley Fitzsimmons.
Survivors include wife, Gladise “Terri” Hausman; children, Cathy Fitzsimmons, Michael Hausman (Linda), and Stephanie Justin (Tony); grandchildren, Brian Hausman, Amy Spaeth (Conrad), Nicole Willis (Marcus), and Lindsay Massey (Brandon); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Healing Farewell, 1 P.M. Tuesday, Christ Episcopal Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

