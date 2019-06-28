Leah Marie Dawson, 23, Cameron, MO

Obituary
Leah M. Dawson
1996-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Leah Marie Dawson, 23, Cameron, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Leah was born on January 11, 1996 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard Dawson and Tonya Macrander.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Cameron.
Survivors: parents, Tonya and Travis Eldredge, Cameron, father, Richard Dawson, Cameron; 2 sons, Joseph and Isaac, of the home; 3 brothers, her twin brother, Dustyn Dawson, Fort Hood Killeen, TX, Christian Macrander and James Eldredge; sister, Faith Eldredge; maternal grandmother, Terry Cooper, Lawson, MO; two aunts, Becky Macrander and Amy Chenoweth; uncle, Travis Macrander.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, Cameron. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 PM, Tuesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/leah-dawsons-funeral-expenses and/or Green Hills Women’s Shelter, P.O. Box 107, Cameron, MO 64429. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
