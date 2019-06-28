Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Leah Marie Dawson, 23, Cameron, MO

Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 6:30pm - 8:30pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Service Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 1:00pm Church of the Nazarene 206 Lovers Lane CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Leah M. Dawson
1996-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Leah Marie Dawson, 23, Cameron, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Leah was born on January 11, 1996 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard Dawson and Tonya Macrander.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Cameron.
Survivors: parents, Tonya and Travis Eldredge, Cameron, father, Richard Dawson, Cameron; 2 sons, Joseph and Isaac, of the home; 3 brothers, her twin brother, Dustyn Dawson, Fort Hood Killeen, TX, Christian Macrander and James Eldredge; sister, Faith Eldredge; maternal grandmother, Terry Cooper, Lawson, MO; two aunts, Becky Macrander and Amy Chenoweth; uncle, Travis Macrander.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, Cameron. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 PM, Tuesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/leah-dawsons-funeral-expenses and/or Green Hills Women’s Shelter, P.O. Box 107, Cameron, MO 64429. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events