Leanna Lynn Ward 51, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Leanna's Obituary
Leanna Lynn Ward 51, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed into heaven Tuesday October 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born September 1, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Barbara & Gary Ward. Leanna attended Benton High School. She lost her mother at a young age, and was left in the care of her sister Debbie and Greg Thornhill. Debbie was her second mom and loved Leanna unconditionally. Leanna lived life to its fullest, she was a proud mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her 8 grandkids and children. She was lover of music, owls and animals. Leanna's love for her children was always known. Leanna was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandfather, John Turpin, maternal grandmother, Florence Moak, and her boyfriend Gary Cluck. Survivors include three children: Caressa Ordonez, Daniel (Rebecca) Thomas, and Lacie (Preston) Foster all of St. Joseph, MO, former son-in-law, Bruce Ordonez, 8 grandchildren, Olivia, Adrianna, Aubree, Aleah, Isabella, Phoenix, Remma, and Hazen, sisters, Debbie (Greg) Thornhill, Rebecca (Darin) King, Sheila (Steve) Davis, and brother Ricky (Brenda) Lewis all of St. Joseph. close friend and love, George Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Leanna Ward memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

