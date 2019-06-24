Clear

Lee Merlin Symmonds, 67, of Maysville, Missouri

Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Lee Merlin Symmonds, 67, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Savannah Missouri. He was born June 14, 1952 in St. Joseph, son of Margaret and Merlin Symmonds. He graduated from Maysville High School class of 1971. He was currently employed at Protein Source in Savannah, MO. Lee enjoyed working in his garden, and cooking. Lee was preceded in death by father, Merlin Symmonds, mother, Margaret Symmonds. Survivors include, fiance, April Windham; daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Fitch, son, Brian Symmonds, son, Merlin Symmonds, grandson, Stearling Leem Fitch, brother, Isaac Symmonds, sister, Sue Ann Ritzinger, sister, Rosemary Bowman, all of St. Joseph and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Symmonds has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.

