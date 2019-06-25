Lee Taylor, 77, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019. Lee was born May 22, 1942 in Weatherford, OK, to William Franklin and Eula Annie (Bowen) Bell.

They moved to Jacksonville, FL where she spent her formative years and met her future husband Ronald W. Taylor. They married on October 15, 1960, and were married for 58 years and 10 months.

She was a member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and was a Mosaic Hospice volunteer.

Survivors include her husband Ronald W. Taylor, daughter Dawn Renee Streit (Michael), son Cory Wayne Taylor (Mary), daughter Lori Leigh Shows (Dan); grandchildren, Emily (Brian) Hess, Benjamin (Megan) Brockhoff, Morgan Taylor (Cody Walker), Jordan (Brenna) Stroup, Mitchell Stroup; three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Ryan Taylor and brother Bobby J. Bell, and a sister Wilda M. Polk.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or to the American Heart Association.

Services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM at the chapel. Interment will follow at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery.