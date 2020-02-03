Clear

Lee Teater, 66

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:47 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lee Teater, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born February 21, 1953 in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Lee earned his Bachelor of Science degree in gerontology from Central Missouri State University.
He married Sondra Richardson on June 16, 1989; she survives of the home.
Lee was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Warrensburg.
He enjoyed golf, motorcycles, and going to Table Rock Lake. Spending time with his loving family was the most important to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Dorothy (Swope) Teater.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sondra; children, Angela Teater, Joshua Teater (Chelsea); step-children, Becky Hazelrigg-Puett (Colin Dorrian), Tracy Rents (Jeff), Mark Hazelrigg (Kari Lehman); grandchildren, Courtney, Drew, Greggory, Benjamin, Bailey, Riley, Jocelyn, Colin, Rosalie; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Teater; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Heading into Monday morning parts of southern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas will see a freezing drizzle develop leading to some minor accumulations of ice. Monday night into Tuesday the rest of the system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joesph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories