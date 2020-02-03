Lee Teater, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was born February 21, 1953 in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Lee earned his Bachelor of Science degree in gerontology from Central Missouri State University.

He married Sondra Richardson on June 16, 1989; she survives of the home.

Lee was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Warrensburg.

He enjoyed golf, motorcycles, and going to Table Rock Lake. Spending time with his loving family was the most important to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Dorothy (Swope) Teater.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sondra; children, Angela Teater, Joshua Teater (Chelsea); step-children, Becky Hazelrigg-Puett (Colin Dorrian), Tracy Rents (Jeff), Mark Hazelrigg (Kari Lehman); grandchildren, Courtney, Drew, Greggory, Benjamin, Bailey, Riley, Jocelyn, Colin, Rosalie; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Teater; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.