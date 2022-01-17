Lee Wesley Reynolds Jr. 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones in a Saint Joseph, hospital. He was born November 21, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Georgia & Lee Reynolds Sr. He married Iva on November 30, 2008, and she survives of the home. He attended the North Andrew High School. He worked at Economy Express as a truck driver and mechanic for over 20 years. Lee loved to go to auctions, going to the dirt track races, camping, and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Moriah Reynolds. Survivors include: wife, Iva Reynolds of the home, daughter, Amy (Jeremy Scott) Leonard, Helena, MO, son, Jeremy Lee (Jamie) Reynolds, Clever, MO, step daughter, Sarie Lingle, St. Joseph, MO, step son, Patrick Lingle, Savannah, MO, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister, Arlena Tannehill, Savannah, MO, and brother, John Reynolds, Savannah, MO. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Tuesday with funeral services and public live stream starting at 6:00 PM Tuesday January 11, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.