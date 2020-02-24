Leila “Sue” Sheets

1950-2020

Leila “Sue” Sheets, 69, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was born June 7, 1950 in Creston, Iowa.

Sue married Gary Sheets June 6, 1970. He survives of the home.

She was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School. She later graduated from Jenny Lund School of Nursing, Independence, Missouri in 1969 and worked as a nurse for a few years until starting a family of her own. Sue was also a restaurant manager for 15 years, traffic control specialist in Seattle, Washington and owner/operator of Food Concessions in Northwest Missouri.

She enjoyed making baby blankets for her grandchildren, woodworking, painting, needle working and crocheting. Sue supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did, particularly sports. She was well known as the loudest cheerleader at sporting events.

Sue was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Sheets; parents, Charles and Phylis (Morey) Goodale; nephew, Michael Goodale.

Additional survivors include children, Mark Sheets, David Sheets (Carrie), Matt Sheets (Jennifer Rose), Trudy Chittum (John); 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Goodale; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Lung Cancer Society in memory of Sue.