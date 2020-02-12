Lela Patricia “Pat” Parker, 74, of Grant City, MO, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Worth County Convalescent Home, Grant City.

Pat was born of August 1, 1945, in Vallejo, California. Her parents were James D. and Laura Mae (Irona) Brown. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, John R. Hargrave, in November 7, 2016, and her brother, J.R. Brown.

Pat lived in California, Arizona, and Oregon, before moving to Florida to be near her son John. She later moved from Florida to Grant City, MO to be near her son and grandsons Ian and Jarrett. She had several jobs; a nurse’s aide; and had done some bookkeeping.

Pat loved horses, cats, dogs, and any animal.

She was happiest when fishing and took delight when she caught the largest and most fish. While in California she bowled on teams and often went to Las Vegas for bowling tournaments.

Her survivors include her grandsons Ian and Jarrett Hargrave and her sister in law, Linda Brown, in Arizona.

As per Pat’s wishes, her body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

No services are planned at this time.