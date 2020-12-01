Clear
Leland Case, 83

Leland Case, 83, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

He was born July 19, 1937, to Ralph and Opal (Miller) Case.
Leland was a hardworking man, spending much of his life operating heavy machinery and working in the trucking business. He enjoyed riding his horses over the years, especially Leo. Leland loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his fun-loving sister, Darlene Teare.
Survivors include his soulmate, Jo Beth Schaeffer of the home; his son, Brett Case and his wife, Julie, St. Joseph, Missouri; granddaughters, Jordin Buchman, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Morgan Case, Columbia, Missouri; great-grandson, Sully; and his trusty sidekick, Punk.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to MO River Bluff Run supporting children with cancer.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
