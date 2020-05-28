Leland Eugene Orth 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born June 4, 1940 in Kansas City, MO, son of the late Blanche and William Orth. He married Jane Newberry on January 23, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO and she precedes him in death. He is retired from the United States Army after 23 years of service as a Seargant 1st class and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Viet Nam Service Medal. He also retired from Certain-Teed Corporation after 21 years of service. He was a Life time member of DAV Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and the VFW Post 6760, also a member of the Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M lodge #71 Savannah, MO, Order of the Eastern Star #287. He attended the Sojurn Church. Leland was preceded in death by wife, Rutha Jane Orth, his parents, a son, Leland Andrew "Andy" Orth, 2 brothers, William and Wesley Andrew Orth. Survivors include, daughter, Kim Elizabeth (Thomas) Orth-Hodge, Saint Joseph, MO, granddaughters, Brooke (Kyle) Orth-Chestnut, Liberty, MO, and Brittany (Joshua) Orth-Comninellis, St. Joseph, MO. and great grandchildren: Gideon and Shiloh. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.