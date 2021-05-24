Leland Louis Green Squires, 36, McLoud, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born October 16, 1984 in Charleston, South Carolina to Patrick C. and Dee Dee (Geraty) Squires.

Louis loved history, animals, and owning property. “Land is the only thing that lasts.”

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beverly Green Geraty Martin, Archibald, Col., USAF, Ret., MD., and Arnold Dale Squires.

Survivors include parents; brothers, Jonathan Squires, Smithville, Missouri, Christian Squires (Robert Dekkers), San Francisco, California; cousin, Michael Squires (Jami Ann), Wichita, Kansas; and numerous other cousins.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inurnment St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston, South Carolina. The family will gather with friends 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.