Leland Louis Green Squires, 36

Leland Louis Green Squires, 36, McLoud, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:35 PM

He was born October 16, 1984 in Charleston, South Carolina to Patrick C. and Dee Dee (Geraty) Squires.
Louis loved history, animals, and owning property. “Land is the only thing that lasts.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beverly Green Geraty Martin, Archibald, Col., USAF, Ret., MD., and Arnold Dale Squires.
Survivors include parents; brothers, Jonathan Squires, Smithville, Missouri, Christian Squires (Robert Dekkers), San Francisco, California; cousin, Michael Squires (Jami Ann), Wichita, Kansas; and numerous other cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inurnment St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston, South Carolina. The family will gather with friends 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
