Leland Ray Markham 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born February 4, 1934 in Graham, MO, son of the late Sylvia and Henry Markham. He graduated from Graham High School and retired from Burlington Northern railroad as a brakeman. He loved Nascar racing, singing karaoke, and he enjoyed baseball and going to the St. Joseph Mustang games. The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for their kind and caring service for our dad. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and was a Christian. Leland was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Dixie Markham, 2nd wife, Donna May Markham, son, Raymond Lee Markham, sisters, Lovella Neiderhauser, Wilma Byford, and Beatrice Smith, and his beloved dog Beamer. Survivors include, daughters, Barbara Sawyer-Behan, and Sherylynn McGuire of CA, nephew, Tom & Raunda Long, niece that is more like a sister, Pat Morad, granddaughter, Ashley Fulton, grandson, Bryce Markham and several step children, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Monday October 12th, with funeral services and public live stream starting at 2:00 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.